Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.06 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

