Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $234.80

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.3636.
Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Paycom Software by 746.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $216.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $153.08 and a 1 year high of $267.76.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
