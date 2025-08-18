Nuveen LLC Invests $26.29 Million in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 298,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,289,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.26% of Eastman Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 105.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.2%

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

