Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 44,900 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,993,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,206,000 after buying an additional 404,674 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,619,000 after buying an additional 4,128,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,430,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,349,000 after buying an additional 3,656,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $85,498,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3,382.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after buying an additional 4,352,834 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $29.80 price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

