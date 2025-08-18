HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,884 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $165.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

