Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank $PFBC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,293 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of Preferred Bank worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $91.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Preferred Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

