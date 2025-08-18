KBR, Inc. $KBR Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,215 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of KBR worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $31,454,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,347,000 after acquiring an additional 683,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBR opened at $49.65 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

