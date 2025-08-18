HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF $COM

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,621 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.