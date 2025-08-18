155,045 Shares in Masimo Corporation $MASI Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,830,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Masimo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Masimo by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Masimo by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Masimo by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Masimo by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $153.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74. Masimo Corporation has a 52-week low of $107.98 and a 52-week high of $194.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.65 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.