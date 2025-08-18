Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $232.38 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $160.94 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $210.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

