Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 244,414 Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 244,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,957,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,647 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 566,847 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60,730 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX opened at $84.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.92.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Susan L. Healy bought 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

