Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 2,114 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF $HYGH

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.16% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $721,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $86.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $427.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

