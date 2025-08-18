Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 5.5%

BATS KAPR opened at $33.24 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

