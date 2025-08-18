Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Stake in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 57,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 846,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

