State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aercap were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aercap during the fourth quarter worth about $3,284,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aercap by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aercap by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aercap by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aercap by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aercap alerts:

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $112.96 on Monday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aercap

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.