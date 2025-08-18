State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $140.77 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

