Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $230,039,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,827,000 after buying an additional 601,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5,748.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 448,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,498,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.45.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FANG stock opened at $140.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

