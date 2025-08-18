State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 9,278 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,170,943.39. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock valued at $430,085,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $114.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $117.70.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

