Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

KEYS stock opened at $163.36 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

