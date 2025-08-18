State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,925 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Starwood Property Trust worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 176.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.