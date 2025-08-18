Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.26. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

