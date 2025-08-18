Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 2,076,073 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,076,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Stock Up 7.1%

NYSE ZETA opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

