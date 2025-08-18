Nuveen LLC Takes $26.79 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $190.04 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.99 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.23.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.70.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

