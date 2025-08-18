Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 746,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 502,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 59,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get Our Latest Report on TGTX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.