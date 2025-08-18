Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 7.7%
Shares of PBYI opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $288.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Alessandra Cesano sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $90,990.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,034.50. This trade represents a 39.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $76,393.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,180,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,389.54. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,649 shares of company stock valued at $596,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.
