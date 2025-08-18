Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $43,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $902,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,178.86. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 115,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $3,859,233 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $91.97 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

