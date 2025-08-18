Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,860 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $44,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,380.40. The trade was a 79.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total value of $47,824,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,164 shares in the company, valued at $69,295,599.36. This represents a 40.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,820 shares of company stock worth $105,933,936. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $369.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.18. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.63 and a 52 week high of $377.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target (up previously from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.71.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

