Iamgold Corporation $IAG Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,536,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396,354 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $53,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Iamgold by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Iamgold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iamgold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

IAG stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. Iamgold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $587.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

