PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.1667.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHIN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas cut PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Meggan M. Walsh acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,983.32. This trade represents a 22.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in PHINIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 350.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 853.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. PHINIA has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PHINIA will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

