Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.96. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Luminar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 320,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 20,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 230,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.