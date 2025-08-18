Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sangamo Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.18.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.48% and a negative return on equity of 293.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sangamo Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.