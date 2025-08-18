Brokerages Set Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target at $10.07

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.0714.

Several research firms recently commented on BLZE. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 39.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 81.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLZE opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.41 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 31.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

