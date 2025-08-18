Brokerages Set Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target at $10.07

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.0714.
Several research firms recently commented on BLZE. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Backblaze
Institutional Trading of Backblaze
Backblaze Stock Performance
Shares of BLZE opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.16.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.41 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 31.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Backblaze
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Backblaze
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.