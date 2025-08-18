Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Lifezone Metals Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Lifezone Metals stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Lifezone Metals has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lifezone Metals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 200.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 134,655 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lifezone Metals by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 65,340 shares during the period.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.