Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SEPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Septerna from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Septerna in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Septerna alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Septerna

Septerna Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Septerna stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Septerna has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $522.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.51). Septerna had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 12,053.03%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Septerna will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEPN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Septerna by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

About Septerna

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.