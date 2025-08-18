Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research upgraded shares of Algorhythm to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Shares of RIME stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Algorhythm has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $181.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

