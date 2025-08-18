McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

McGraw Hill Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE MH opened at $13.38 on Friday. McGraw Hill has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Get McGraw Hill alerts:

About McGraw Hill

(Get Free Report)

See Also

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

Receive News & Ratings for McGraw Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGraw Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.