McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
McGraw Hill Stock Up 0.5%
NYSE MH opened at $13.38 on Friday. McGraw Hill has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $17.25.
About McGraw Hill
