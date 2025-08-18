Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) to “Hold”

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

SION stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06. Sionna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts:

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.27.

Insider Activity at Sionna Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,744,962 shares in the company, valued at $106,840,198.08. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SION. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.