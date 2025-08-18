Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) to “Hold”

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance
SION stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06. Sionna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.
Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.27.
Insider Activity at Sionna Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SION. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000.
Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sionna Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.