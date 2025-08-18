Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 85,300 shares, adeclineof62.8% from the July 15th total of 229,600 shares. Approximately3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.72. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
