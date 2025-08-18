Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 85,300 shares, adeclineof62.8% from the July 15th total of 229,600 shares. Approximately3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.72. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.