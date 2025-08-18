Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

PROP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Prairie Operating in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Prairie Operating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prairie Operating from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Prairie Operating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Prairie Operating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Trading Up 9.1%

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Prairie Operating has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prairie Operating will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prairie Operating

In related news, President Gary C. Hanna acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 1,350,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,365.58. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Kovalik acquired 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,061.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,332,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,566.05. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,340 shares of company stock worth $217,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prairie Operating

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 128,648 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Prairie Operating by 1,043.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prairie Operating by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Prairie Operating by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.