WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

WBTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $348.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WEBTOON Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 966.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 746,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 865,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $243,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

