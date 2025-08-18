Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

ALAB opened at $185.85 on Friday. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 331.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.13.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,648,670.33. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 13,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,471,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,874,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,069,278. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,176,436 shares of company stock worth $259,714,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,491,000 after buying an additional 2,751,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,812,000 after buying an additional 604,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

