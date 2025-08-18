Wall Street Zen Upgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Buy

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $25.33 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,095 shares in the company, valued at $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,526,000 after buying an additional 1,255,594 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $60,845,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,238,000 after buying an additional 69,584 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,769,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 54,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,547,000 after buying an additional 574,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

