Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases £7,750 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hewitt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,750 ($10,509.90).

Peter Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Peter Hewitt purchased 2,500 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,424.46).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OIT opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.08) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.22. The company has a market capitalization of £205.66 million, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177 ($2.40).

About Odyssean Investment Trust

Odyssean Investment Trust ( LON:OIT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 186.18%.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

