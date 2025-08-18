White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Update

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,400 shares, anincreaseof198.0% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

White Gold Trading Down 2.4%

White Gold stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. White Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get White Gold alerts:

About White Gold

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.