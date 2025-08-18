Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in July

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, anincreaseof166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Zhongsheng Group has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Zhongsheng Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.7939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 514.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Zhongsheng Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

