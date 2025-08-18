Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, August 22nd

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, August 22nd. The 100-666 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 21st.

Azitra Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of Azitra stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Azitra has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azitra

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Azitra stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) by 175.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.88% of Azitra worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

