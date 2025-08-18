iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 63.0% in July

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,400 shares, adropof63.0% from the July 15th total of 33,500 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10,895.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,447,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 683.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 824,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,798,000 after purchasing an additional 719,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 378,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:XT opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

