Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $582.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $461.90 and a one year high of $594.71. The firm has a market cap of $526.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.30 and a 200 day moving average of $554.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.93.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock worth $20,178,667 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

