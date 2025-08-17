Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,783,000 after buying an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

