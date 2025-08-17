17 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 458.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $646.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $649.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $624.42 and a 200-day moving average of $591.42. The stock has a market cap of $651.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

